The Miami Heat (1-3) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and YES.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES

BSSUN and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Nets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Nets 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 6.5)

Nets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-1.0)

Heat (-1.0) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.4

Nets Performance Insights

Last year the Nets averaged 113.4 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and ceded 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

In terms of rebounding, Brooklyn was beaten at both ends of the court last year, as it ranked third-worst in the league in rebounds (40.5 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.1 per contest).

The Nets delivered 25.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 13th in the NBA.

Brooklyn averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in league). It forced 13 turnovers per contest (18th-ranked).

With a 37.8% three-point percentage last year, the Nets were fifth-best in the NBA. They ranked ninth in the league by making 12.8 threes per contest.

