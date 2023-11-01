Hofstra's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign resumes (the Pride are currently 6-2) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Louis Billikens.

If you're looking to catch the Hofstra Pride in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Hofstra games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Hofstra's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Chaifetz Arena

Chaifetz Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Hofstra's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Hofstra players

Shop for Hofstra gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tyler Thomas 8 22.9 5.0 3.5 1.0 0.5 44.4% (63-142) 43.9% (36-82) Darlinstone Dubar 8 18.3 5.9 1.8 0.6 1.0 54.5% (55-101) 34.1% (15-44) Jaquan Carlos 8 11.3 4.6 6.6 2.0 0.1 44.1% (30-68) 40.7% (11-27) Bryce Washington 8 8.0 4.0 0.8 0.8 0.3 46.3% (25-54) 31.0% (9-29) Jacco Fritz 8 5.5 5.5 2.4 0.8 1.3 67.9% (19-28) 50.0% (1-2)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.