Hofstra's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign resumes (the Pride are currently 6-2) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Louis Billikens.
Upcoming Hofstra games
Hofstra's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Louis Billikens
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Chaifetz Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Hofstra players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tyler Thomas
|8
|22.9
|5.0
|3.5
|1.0
|0.5
|44.4% (63-142)
|43.9% (36-82)
|Darlinstone Dubar
|8
|18.3
|5.9
|1.8
|0.6
|1.0
|54.5% (55-101)
|34.1% (15-44)
|Jaquan Carlos
|8
|11.3
|4.6
|6.6
|2.0
|0.1
|44.1% (30-68)
|40.7% (11-27)
|Bryce Washington
|8
|8.0
|4.0
|0.8
|0.8
|0.3
|46.3% (25-54)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Jacco Fritz
|8
|5.5
|5.5
|2.4
|0.8
|1.3
|67.9% (19-28)
|50.0% (1-2)
