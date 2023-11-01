Hofstra's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign resumes (the Pride are currently 6-2) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Louis Billikens.

Upcoming Hofstra games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Saint Louis A 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Duke A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Norfolk State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UNLV A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 St. John's A 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Charleston (SC) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Delaware H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Northeastern A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Campbell A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Hampton H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Stony Brook A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 William & Mary H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Monmouth A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Stony Brook H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Towson H 6:00 PM

Hofstra's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Louis Billikens
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Chaifetz Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Hofstra players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tyler Thomas 8 22.9 5.0 3.5 1.0 0.5 44.4% (63-142) 43.9% (36-82)
Darlinstone Dubar 8 18.3 5.9 1.8 0.6 1.0 54.5% (55-101) 34.1% (15-44)
Jaquan Carlos 8 11.3 4.6 6.6 2.0 0.1 44.1% (30-68) 40.7% (11-27)
Bryce Washington 8 8.0 4.0 0.8 0.8 0.3 46.3% (25-54) 31.0% (9-29)
Jacco Fritz 8 5.5 5.5 2.4 0.8 1.3 67.9% (19-28) 50.0% (1-2)

