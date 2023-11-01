The Hofstra Pride women (4-3) will next play at home against the Iona Gaels, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Hofstra games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Iona H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Farmingdale State (NY) H 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Howard A 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Manhattan H 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 William & Mary H 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Northeastern A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Drexel A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Elon H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 William & Mary A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Hampton A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Stony Brook H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Delaware H 2:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Towson A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM

Hofstra's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Iona Gaels
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Top Hofstra players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Emma Von Essen 7 13.0 4.6 1.3 1.0 0.0 40.5% (34-84) 30.9% (17-55)
Sorelle Ineza 7 12.1 2.1 1.1 1.4 0.3 31.2% (29-93) 33.3% (8-24)
Zyheima Swint 7 8.0 9.4 0.9 1.6 1.3 47.3% (26-55) -
Brooke Anya 7 7.7 7.9 0.6 0.7 1.4 32.7% (18-55) -
Ally Knights 7 4.3 4.7 4.0 1.3 0.4 27.6% (8-29) 15.4% (2-13)

