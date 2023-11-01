The Hofstra Pride women (4-3) will next play at home against the Iona Gaels, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hofstra's next matchup information

Opponent: Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Top Hofstra players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Emma Von Essen 7 13.0 4.6 1.3 1.0 0.0 40.5% (34-84) 30.9% (17-55) Sorelle Ineza 7 12.1 2.1 1.1 1.4 0.3 31.2% (29-93) 33.3% (8-24) Zyheima Swint 7 8.0 9.4 0.9 1.6 1.3 47.3% (26-55) - Brooke Anya 7 7.7 7.9 0.6 0.7 1.4 32.7% (18-55) - Ally Knights 7 4.3 4.7 4.0 1.3 0.4 27.6% (8-29) 15.4% (2-13)

