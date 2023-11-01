Buy Tickets for Hofstra Pride Women's Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride women (4-3) will next play at home against the Iona Gaels, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the Hofstra Pride in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Hofstra games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Hofstra's next matchup information
- Opponent: Iona Gaels
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Hofstra's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Hofstra players
Shop for Hofstra gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Emma Von Essen
|7
|13.0
|4.6
|1.3
|1.0
|0.0
|40.5% (34-84)
|30.9% (17-55)
|Sorelle Ineza
|7
|12.1
|2.1
|1.1
|1.4
|0.3
|31.2% (29-93)
|33.3% (8-24)
|Zyheima Swint
|7
|8.0
|9.4
|0.9
|1.6
|1.3
|47.3% (26-55)
|-
|Brooke Anya
|7
|7.7
|7.9
|0.6
|0.7
|1.4
|32.7% (18-55)
|-
|Ally Knights
|7
|4.3
|4.7
|4.0
|1.3
|0.4
|27.6% (8-29)
|15.4% (2-13)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.