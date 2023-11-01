Immanuel Quickley and his New York Knicks teammates will hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 109-91 win over the Cavaliers (his most recent game) Quickley produced 18 points.

In this piece we'll break down Quickley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-122)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were No. 1 in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 106.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers allowed 23 assists per contest last season (best in the league).

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.3 makes per game.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 24 18 3 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.