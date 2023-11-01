Iona (3-6) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

Upcoming Iona games

Iona's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Hynes Athletic Center

Hynes Athletic Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Iona players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Idan Tretout 9 14.4 2.8 2.8 1.6 0.3 40.2% (41-102) 34.8% (16-46) Wheza Panzo 9 12.4 2.4 0.8 1.0 0.3 44.8% (39-87) 40.0% (30-75) Greg Gordon 9 11.4 5.9 0.8 1.1 0.3 53.7% (44-82) 57.1% (4-7) Jean Aranguren 9 8.3 4.2 1.6 1.4 0.0 49.0% (24-49) 45.0% (9-20) Jeremiah Quigley 9 7.8 2.9 2.9 0.7 0.0 40.7% (22-54) 45.5% (5-11)

