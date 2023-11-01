Buy Tickets for Iona Gaels Basketball Games
Iona (3-6) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.
Upcoming Iona games
Iona's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Hynes Athletic Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Iona players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Idan Tretout
|9
|14.4
|2.8
|2.8
|1.6
|0.3
|40.2% (41-102)
|34.8% (16-46)
|Wheza Panzo
|9
|12.4
|2.4
|0.8
|1.0
|0.3
|44.8% (39-87)
|40.0% (30-75)
|Greg Gordon
|9
|11.4
|5.9
|0.8
|1.1
|0.3
|53.7% (44-82)
|57.1% (4-7)
|Jean Aranguren
|9
|8.3
|4.2
|1.6
|1.4
|0.0
|49.0% (24-49)
|45.0% (9-20)
|Jeremiah Quigley
|9
|7.8
|2.9
|2.9
|0.7
|0.0
|40.7% (22-54)
|45.5% (5-11)
