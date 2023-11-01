Iona (3-6) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

If you're looking to go to see the Iona Gaels in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Iona games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Saint Francis (PA) H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Joseph's (PA) N 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Colgate H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Harvard A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 Saint Peter's A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Niagara H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Mount St. Mary's H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Canisius H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Quinnipiac A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 26 Siena A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Fairfield H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Rider H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Niagara A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Canisius A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 16 Manhattan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Iona's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hynes Athletic Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Iona's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Iona players

Shop for Iona gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Idan Tretout 9 14.4 2.8 2.8 1.6 0.3 40.2% (41-102) 34.8% (16-46)
Wheza Panzo 9 12.4 2.4 0.8 1.0 0.3 44.8% (39-87) 40.0% (30-75)
Greg Gordon 9 11.4 5.9 0.8 1.1 0.3 53.7% (44-82) 57.1% (4-7)
Jean Aranguren 9 8.3 4.2 1.6 1.4 0.0 49.0% (24-49) 45.0% (9-20)
Jeremiah Quigley 9 7.8 2.9 2.9 0.7 0.0 40.7% (22-54) 45.5% (5-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.