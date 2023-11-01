A game at the Hofstra Pride is coming up for the Iona Gaels women (3-3), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Iona games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Hofstra A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Sacred Heart H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Niagara H 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Stony Brook H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Rider A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Marist H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Fairfield A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Quinnipiac A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Saint Peter's H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 20 Siena A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Canisius H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Manhattan H 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Mount St. Mary's A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Fairfield H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Siena H 7:00 PM

Iona's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Hofstra Pride
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Top Iona players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sierra DeAngelo 6 12.8 5.8 2.2 0.2 0.3 44.6% (29-65) 25.0% (3-12)
Natalia Otkhmezuri 6 12.3 4.0 0.8 0.3 0.2 48.4% (30-62) 34.5% (10-29)
Ella Fajardo 6 10.0 4.3 6.0 1.0 0.0 31.4% (16-51) 34.6% (9-26)
Petra Oborilova 6 7.8 3.2 1.5 0.7 0.5 51.4% (18-35) 50.0% (11-22)
Noa Givon 4 10.5 3.3 0.5 1.0 0.0 63.6% (14-22) 66.7% (8-12)

