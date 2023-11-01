Buy Tickets for Iona Gaels Women's Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A game at the Hofstra Pride is coming up for the Iona Gaels women (3-3), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Iona games
Iona's next matchup information
- Opponent: Hofstra Pride
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
Top Iona players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sierra DeAngelo
|6
|12.8
|5.8
|2.2
|0.2
|0.3
|44.6% (29-65)
|25.0% (3-12)
|Natalia Otkhmezuri
|6
|12.3
|4.0
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|48.4% (30-62)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Ella Fajardo
|6
|10.0
|4.3
|6.0
|1.0
|0.0
|31.4% (16-51)
|34.6% (9-26)
|Petra Oborilova
|6
|7.8
|3.2
|1.5
|0.7
|0.5
|51.4% (18-35)
|50.0% (11-22)
|Noa Givon
|4
|10.5
|3.3
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|63.6% (14-22)
|66.7% (8-12)
