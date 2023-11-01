Jalen Brunson will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brunson, in his most recent showing, had 19 points and two steals in a 109-91 win over the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Brunson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-115)

Over 23.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+124)

Over 5.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were the best in the NBA last season, allowing 106.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the NBA last year, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 23 per contest.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.3 makes per contest.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 34 19 5 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.