Where to Get James Cook Bills Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Are your weekends structured around watching James Cook and the Buffalo Bills?
James Cook 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|120
|615
|1
|5.1
|28
|24
|222
|1
Cook Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|12
|46
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|17
|123
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|15
|98
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|12
|29
|1
|1
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|5
|-4
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|14
|71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|13
|56
|0
|3
|46
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|14
|67
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|6
|20
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|12
|109
|0
|2
|11
|0
James Cook's Next Game
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Jets -7
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
