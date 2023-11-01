Where to Get Josh Allen Bills Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Josh Allen 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|246
|350
|70.3%
|2,600
|19
|11
|7.4
|48
|246
|7
Allen Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|26
|38
|258
|1
|1
|8
|44
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|15
|26
|177
|1
|2
|4
|13
|1
Josh Allen's Next Game
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Jets -7
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
