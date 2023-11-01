Julius Randle will take the court for the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Randle tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 109-91 win against the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Randle, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (+100)

Over 20.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-167)

Over 3.5 (-167) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers conceded 106.9 points per game last season, best in the league.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game last season, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

The Cavaliers allowed 23 assists per contest last season (best in the league).

Allowing 11.3 made three-pointers per game last season, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

Julius Randle vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 31 19 10 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.