Kayvon Thibodeaux 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 26 8.0 8.5 0 1

Thibodeaux Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2.0 2.0 2 0 1 Week 5 @Dolphins 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 1.5 1.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Jets 3.0 3.0 9 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Kayvon Thibodeaux's Next Game

Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: November 19, 2023

TV: FOX

Favorite: Commanders -9.5

Over/Under: 37 points

