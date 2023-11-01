Where to Get Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Kayvon Thibodeaux 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|26
|8.0
|8.5
|0
|1
Thibodeaux Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|2.0
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|1.5
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|3.0
|3.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Next Game
- Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Commanders -9.5
- Over/Under: 37 points
