At Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the New York Knicks (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on MSG and BSOH.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSOH

MSG and BSOH Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Cavaliers Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-6.5) 210.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Knicks outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game last season (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and giving up 113.1 per contest, 12th in NBA) and had a +240 scoring differential.

The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while allowing 106.9 per outing (first in the league).

The two teams combined to score 228.3 points per game last season, 17.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrendered a combined 220 points per game last year, 9.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

New York covered 46 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Cleveland went 44-38-0 ATS last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +1800 - Cavaliers +2500 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.