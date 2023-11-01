The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Cavaliers 100

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

Knicks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-15.6)

Knicks (-15.6) Pick OU: Over (210.5)



Over (210.5) Computer Predicted Total: 214.9

Knicks Performance Insights

Last season, the Knicks were 11th in the league on offense (116 points scored per game) and 12th defensively (113.1 points conceded).

Last season, New York was second-best in the league in rebounds (46.6 per game) and seventh in rebounds allowed (42).

At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks were third-worst in the league last year.

New York was the third-best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (12) but fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Knicks were 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6) last season. They were 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

