Knicks vs. Cavaliers November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, face the New York Knicks (0-1). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG, BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He also sank 46% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.
- Last season, Jalen Brunson recorded an average of 24 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists per game.
- Immanuel Quickley's stats last season included 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He drained 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.
- RJ Barrett put up 19.6 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Last season, Donte DiVincenzo recorded 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He sank 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Evan Mobley posted 16.2 points, 9 boards and 2.8 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in league).
- Darius Garland put up 21.6 points last season, plus 7.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
- Caris LeVert's numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.
- Max Strus recorded 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.9
|47%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
