The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, face the New York Knicks (0-1). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He also sank 46% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Last season, Jalen Brunson recorded an average of 24 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists per game.

Immanuel Quickley's stats last season included 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He drained 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

RJ Barrett put up 19.6 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Last season, Donte DiVincenzo recorded 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He sank 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley posted 16.2 points, 9 boards and 2.8 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Darius Garland put up 21.6 points last season, plus 7.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Caris LeVert's numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Max Strus recorded 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Avg. 112.3 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 47% Field Goal % 48.8% 35.4% Three Point % 36.7%

