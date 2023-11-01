The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH. The over/under is set at 210.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -6.5 210.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

Of New York's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 210.5 points 67 times.

New York's contests last season had an average of 229.1 points, 18.6 more than this game's over/under.

New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.

New York was favored on the moneyline 39 total times last season. It went 26-13 in those games.

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Knicks had a record of 9-3 (75%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knicks have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks owned a worse record against the spread at home (19-22-0) than they did on the road (27-14-0) last season.

In terms of over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more consistently in home games last year, as they eclipsed the total 24 times in 41 opportunities (58.5%). In away games, they hit the over 20 times in 41 opportunities (48.8%).

Last season the Knicks averaged 9.1 more points (116 per game) than the Cavaliers conceded (106.9).

New York had a 37-25 record versus the spread and were 39-23 overall when putting up more than 106.9 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

