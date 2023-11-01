Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH. The over/under is set at 210.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSOH
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-6.5
|210.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- Of New York's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 210.5 points 67 times.
- New York's contests last season had an average of 229.1 points, 18.6 more than this game's over/under.
- New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.
- New York was favored on the moneyline 39 total times last season. It went 26-13 in those games.
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Knicks had a record of 9-3 (75%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knicks have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks owned a worse record against the spread at home (19-22-0) than they did on the road (27-14-0) last season.
- In terms of over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more consistently in home games last year, as they eclipsed the total 24 times in 41 opportunities (58.5%). In away games, they hit the over 20 times in 41 opportunities (48.8%).
- Last season the Knicks averaged 9.1 more points (116 per game) than the Cavaliers conceded (106.9).
- New York had a 37-25 record versus the spread and were 39-23 overall when putting up more than 106.9 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.