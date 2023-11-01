The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH. The over/under is set at 210.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: MSG and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -6.5 210.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • Of New York's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 210.5 points 67 times.
  • New York's contests last season had an average of 229.1 points, 18.6 more than this game's over/under.
  • New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.
  • New York was favored on the moneyline 39 total times last season. It went 26-13 in those games.
  • When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Knicks had a record of 9-3 (75%).
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knicks have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks owned a worse record against the spread at home (19-22-0) than they did on the road (27-14-0) last season.
  • In terms of over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more consistently in home games last year, as they eclipsed the total 24 times in 41 opportunities (58.5%). In away games, they hit the over 20 times in 41 opportunities (48.8%).
  • Last season the Knicks averaged 9.1 more points (116 per game) than the Cavaliers conceded (106.9).
  • New York had a 37-25 record versus the spread and were 39-23 overall when putting up more than 106.9 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Knicks Cavaliers
116
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
37-25
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 28-17
39-23
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 33-12
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-23
34-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-14

