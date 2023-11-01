Knicks vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - November 1
The New York Knicks (2-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|RJ Barrett
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|22.7
|3
|3.3
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Caris LeVert: Questionable (Hamstring), Darius Garland: Out (Hamstring), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Jarrett Allen: Out (Ankle), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSOH
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-5.5
|209.5
