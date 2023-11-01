The New York Knicks (2-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG RJ Barrett SG Questionable Knee 22.7 3 3.3

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Caris LeVert: Questionable (Hamstring), Darius Garland: Out (Hamstring), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Jarrett Allen: Out (Ankle), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSOH

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -5.5 209.5

