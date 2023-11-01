The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks shot 47% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

New York went 29-15 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 25th in rebounding in the NBA, the Knicks finished second.

Last year, the 116 points per game the Knicks scored were 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (106.9).

New York had a 39-23 record last season when putting up more than 106.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks performed better at home last season, putting up 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game in away games.

At home, New York gave up 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than on the road (113.2).

At home, the Knicks sunk 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than away from home (13). However, they sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Injuries