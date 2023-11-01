Do you live and breathe all things LIU? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for the Sharks. For additional info, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

LIU team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Eric Acker 6 14.2 3.7 2.8 0.3 0.0 Tai Strickland 5 12.6 2.8 2.0 1.8 0.4 Tana Kopa 6 10.0 4.3 1.2 1.2 0.2 R.J. Greene 6 8.8 7.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 Terell Strickland 6 8.0 3.3 3.0 1.3 0.2 Nikola Djapa 6 4.2 3.2 0.0 0.3 0.0 Andre Washington 3 6.3 0.3 1.7 2.0 0.0 Ahmed Essahaty 4 4.0 1.0 0.8 0.3 0.3 Gezim Bajrami 6 2.3 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.5 C.J. Delancy 2 4.5 3.5 0.0 0.5 0.0

LIU season stats

LIU has just one win (1-5) this season.

The Sharks are 0-1 at home, 0-4 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 24, LIU captured its best win of the season, an 83-68 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 202) in the RPI rankings.

The Sharks have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.

LIU has 21 games left in the regular season, including one versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming LIU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Florida International A 6:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Miami (FL) A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 UMass-Lowell A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Rutgers A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Mount St. Mary's A 1:00 PM

