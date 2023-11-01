With a record of 1-7, the Long Island Sharks' next matchup is at the UMass-Lowell River Hawks, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

Upcoming LIU games

LIU's next matchup information

Opponent: UMass-Lowell River Hawks

UMass-Lowell River Hawks Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Costello Athletic Center

Costello Athletic Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top LIU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Eric Acker 8 13.8 3.6 2.6 0.6 0.0 45.7% (43-94) 31.0% (9-29) Tai Strickland 7 12.6 4.0 1.9 1.9 0.4 42.0% (29-69) 25.0% (6-24) R.J. Greene 8 8.5 6.3 0.5 0.5 0.6 43.8% (21-48) 0.0% (0-3) Tana Kopa 8 8.1 4.0 0.9 1.1 0.3 28.8% (21-73) 28.3% (15-53) Terell Strickland 8 7.5 3.6 2.6 1.3 0.1 32.8% (20-61) 36.4% (8-22)

