With a record of 1-7, the Long Island Sharks' next matchup is at the UMass-Lowell River Hawks, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

Upcoming LIU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 UMass-Lowell A 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Rutgers A 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Mount St. Mary's A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Albany (NY) N 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Wagner H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Stonehill A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Sacred Heart A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Saint Francis (PA) A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Cent. Conn. St. H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Stonehill H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Le Moyne A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Fairleigh Dickinson A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Saint Francis (PA) H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Merrimack H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Sacred Heart H 8:00 PM

LIU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UMass-Lowell River Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Costello Athletic Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top LIU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Eric Acker 8 13.8 3.6 2.6 0.6 0.0 45.7% (43-94) 31.0% (9-29)
Tai Strickland 7 12.6 4.0 1.9 1.9 0.4 42.0% (29-69) 25.0% (6-24)
R.J. Greene 8 8.5 6.3 0.5 0.5 0.6 43.8% (21-48) 0.0% (0-3)
Tana Kopa 8 8.1 4.0 0.9 1.1 0.3 28.8% (21-73) 28.3% (15-53)
Terell Strickland 8 7.5 3.6 2.6 1.3 0.1 32.8% (20-61) 36.4% (8-22)

