LIU team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ashley Austin 6 13.2 3.8 3.2 2.5 0.2 Mariah Elohim 6 10.0 2.7 1.2 0.5 0.3 Nigeria Harkless 6 8.8 6.0 1.2 1.2 0.3 Janessa Williams 6 5.2 4.3 0.3 0.7 0.0 Amaya Dowdy 4 7.5 4.5 0.8 2.0 1.5 Emaia O'Brien 6 4.5 3.2 4.3 1.3 0.0 Alexzeya Brooks 6 3.7 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 Samantha Bailey 2 4.5 7.5 1.0 0.5 1.0 Sydni Smith 3 2.7 4.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 Kayla Tilus 5 1.4 0.8 0.4 1.0 0.0

LIU season stats

This season, LIU has won only one game (1-5).

The Sharks have a 1-2 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

LIU took down the No. 343-ranked (according to the RPI) Hampton Pirates, 60-53, on November 25, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

This season, the Sharks haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, LIU has one game left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming LIU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Saint Peter's H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Delaware State A 5:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Virginia Tech A 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Manhattan H 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 NJIT A 1:00 PM

