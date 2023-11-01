LIU (1-8) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Thursday, December 21 at 12:00 PM ET, at home against the Manhattan Jaspers.

Upcoming LIU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 21 Manhattan H 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 NJIT A 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Stonehill H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Wagner A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Sacred Heart H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Chicago State A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Saint Francis (PA) H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Cent. Conn. St. A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Sacred Heart A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Le Moyne H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Saint Francis (PA) A 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Chicago State H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Merrimack A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Fairleigh Dickinson A 7:00 PM

LIU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Manhattan Jaspers
  • Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Steinberg Wellness Center

Top LIU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ashley Austin 9 14.0 3.6 3.0 2.8 0.2 40.7% (50-123) 26.1% (12-46)
Mariah Elohim 9 9.0 2.2 1.2 0.6 0.2 28.1% (27-96) 20.8% (15-72)
Nigeria Harkless 8 7.1 4.9 1.1 1.0 0.3 40.7% (22-54) 33.3% (1-3)
Amaya Dowdy 7 7.9 4.0 0.6 1.4 1.0 57.1% (24-42) 0.0% (0-1)
Emaia O'Brien 9 5.8 3.2 3.8 1.2 0.0 30.5% (18-59) 35.3% (12-34)

