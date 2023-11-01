If you're a huge fan of Manhattan, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Jaspers apparel. For additional details, continue reading.

Manhattan team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Seydou Traore 6 13.5 9.0 1.5 2.5 0.8 Daniel Rouzan 6 10.3 3.2 1.2 0.0 0.2 Shaquil Bender 6 8.7 2.5 1.8 1.2 0.0 Brett Rumpell 5 9.8 5.0 2.6 0.4 0.4 Perry Cowan 6 5.5 1.7 0.5 1.3 0.2 Rokas Jocys 6 5.3 1.2 1.2 0.3 0.3 Jaden Winston 6 5.2 2.5 2.5 1.2 0.0 Xinyi Li 6 2.3 2.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 Briggs McClain 6 2.2 1.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 Wesley Robinson 5 1.8 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.0

Manhattan season stats

Manhattan has a 3-3 record on the season so far.

The Jaspers are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 2-3 on the road this year.

Manhattan defeated the No. 202-ranked (according to the RPI) Bryant Bulldogs, 61-59, on November 6, which goes down as its best win of the season.

The Jaspers have played two games this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Manhattan's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Manhattan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Mount St. Mary's H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Marist A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Monmouth A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Wagner H 7:00 PM

