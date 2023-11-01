A matchup at home versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights is up next for the Manhattan Jaspers (4-4), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Manhattan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Monmouth A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Wagner H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 Niagara H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Quinnipiac A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Rider A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Saint Peter's H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Fairfield H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 26 Canisius A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Niagara A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Quinnipiac H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Fairfield A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Mount St. Mary's A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Siena H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 16 Iona A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Manhattan's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Draddy Gymnasium
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Manhattan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Seydou Traore 8 11.8 8.4 2.0 2.5 0.8 47.1% (40-85) 14.3% (2-14)
Daniel Rouzan 8 11.3 3.5 1.3 0.3 0.3 51.3% (39-76) 0.0% (0-1)
Shaquil Bender 8 10.4 2.5 1.6 1.3 0.1 39.8% (33-83) 36.7% (11-30)
Brett Rumpell 5 9.8 5.0 2.6 0.4 0.4 35.6% (16-45) 33.3% (1-3)
Jaden Winston 8 5.8 2.3 3.1 1.6 0.0 34.9% (15-43) 15.8% (3-19)

