A matchup at home versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights is up next for the Manhattan Jaspers (4-4), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Manhattan Jaspers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Manhattan games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Manhattan's next matchup information

Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Draddy Gymnasium

Draddy Gymnasium Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Manhattan's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Manhattan players

Shop for Manhattan gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Seydou Traore 8 11.8 8.4 2.0 2.5 0.8 47.1% (40-85) 14.3% (2-14) Daniel Rouzan 8 11.3 3.5 1.3 0.3 0.3 51.3% (39-76) 0.0% (0-1) Shaquil Bender 8 10.4 2.5 1.6 1.3 0.1 39.8% (33-83) 36.7% (11-30) Brett Rumpell 5 9.8 5.0 2.6 0.4 0.4 35.6% (16-45) 33.3% (1-3) Jaden Winston 8 5.8 2.3 3.1 1.6 0.0 34.9% (15-43) 15.8% (3-19)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.