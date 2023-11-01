Do you live and breathe all things Manhattan? Then show your pride in the Jaspers women's team with some new gear. For additional info on the team, including updated stats, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Manhattan Jaspers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Manhattan team leaders

Want to buy Nitzan Amar's jersey? Or another Manhattan player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Nitzan Amar 5 13.6 4.2 3.4 1.0 1.0 Jade Blagrove 5 8.2 7.2 1.8 0.4 0.6 Anne Bair 5 8.0 2.8 2.0 0.2 0.0 Tegan Young 5 7.4 3.0 0.4 0.6 0.4 Petra Juric 5 5.0 7.6 1.2 1.4 1.4 Jayla James 5 3.6 2.0 0.2 0.8 0.0 Ines Gimenez Monserrat 5 2.6 1.4 2.0 1.0 0.0 Leyla Ozturk 5 2.4 2.8 0.4 0.2 1.6 Narrie Dodson 3 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 Alyssa Costigan 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Manhattan season stats

Manhattan has put together a 3-2 record on the season so far.

The Jaspers have a 1-1 record at home and a 2-1 record on the road.

There are 24 games left on Manhattan's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Jaspers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Manhattan games

Check out the Jaspers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 UMBC H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Vermont H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Rider H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Fairfield A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 LIU A 12:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Manhattan this season.

Check out the Jaspers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.