Manhattan (4-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET, at home against the Vermont Catamounts.

Upcoming Manhattan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Vermont H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Rider H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Fairfield A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 LIU A 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Hofstra A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Siena H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 6 Quinnipiac A 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Saint Peter's H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Niagara A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Canisius A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Marist H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Iona A 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Siena A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Mount St. Mary's H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Niagara H 7:00 PM

Manhattan's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Vermont Catamounts
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Draddy Gymnasium

Top Manhattan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Nitzan Amar 6 14.3 4.7 3.3 1.0 0.8 50.0% (31-62) 50.0% (11-22)
Anne Bair 6 8.8 2.7 2.3 0.5 0.0 40.0% (18-45) 26.1% (6-23)
Jade Blagrove 6 8.7 7.3 2.0 0.3 0.7 41.3% (19-46) 14.3% (1-7)
Tegan Young 6 7.0 3.0 0.5 0.5 0.3 25.6% (11-43) 33.3% (9-27)
Petra Juric 6 5.2 7.3 1.2 1.5 1.7 32.5% (13-40) 33.3% (1-3)

