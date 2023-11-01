A game at the Dartmouth Big Green is up next for the Marist Red Foxes (5-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Marist Red Foxes in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Marist games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Marist's next matchup information

Opponent: Dartmouth Big Green

Dartmouth Big Green Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Edward Leede Arena

Edward Leede Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Marist's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Marist players

Shop for Marist gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Max Allen 7 13.4 3.6 1.9 0.6 0.1 56.7% (34-60) 16.7% (1-6) Josh Pascarelli 7 7.9 2.7 1.0 0.1 0.0 43.8% (21-48) 32.3% (10-31) Jadin Collins 7 7.7 2.6 2.3 1.1 0.0 38.3% (18-47) 33.3% (2-6) Javon Cooley 7 7.4 4.3 0.7 0.7 0.3 62.5% (20-32) 46.7% (7-15) Isaiah Brickner 7 7.3 5.7 3.7 1.1 0.7 40.4% (19-47) 28.6% (4-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.