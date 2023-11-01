A game at the Dartmouth Big Green is up next for the Marist Red Foxes (5-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Marist games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Dartmouth A 4:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Notre Dame A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Lehigh H 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Fairfield A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Quinnipiac H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Rider H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Mount St. Mary's A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Siena H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Niagara A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Canisius A 1:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Mount St. Mary's H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Saint Peter's H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Siena A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Rider A 7:00 PM

Marist's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Dartmouth Big Green
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Edward Leede Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Marist players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Max Allen 7 13.4 3.6 1.9 0.6 0.1 56.7% (34-60) 16.7% (1-6)
Josh Pascarelli 7 7.9 2.7 1.0 0.1 0.0 43.8% (21-48) 32.3% (10-31)
Jadin Collins 7 7.7 2.6 2.3 1.1 0.0 38.3% (18-47) 33.3% (2-6)
Javon Cooley 7 7.4 4.3 0.7 0.7 0.3 62.5% (20-32) 46.7% (7-15)
Isaiah Brickner 7 7.3 5.7 3.7 1.1 0.7 40.4% (19-47) 28.6% (4-14)

