A game at the Dartmouth Big Green is up next for the Marist Red Foxes (5-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Marist games
Marist's next matchup information
- Opponent: Dartmouth Big Green
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Edward Leede Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Marist players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Max Allen
|7
|13.4
|3.6
|1.9
|0.6
|0.1
|56.7% (34-60)
|16.7% (1-6)
|Josh Pascarelli
|7
|7.9
|2.7
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|43.8% (21-48)
|32.3% (10-31)
|Jadin Collins
|7
|7.7
|2.6
|2.3
|1.1
|0.0
|38.3% (18-47)
|33.3% (2-6)
|Javon Cooley
|7
|7.4
|4.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|62.5% (20-32)
|46.7% (7-15)
|Isaiah Brickner
|7
|7.3
|5.7
|3.7
|1.1
|0.7
|40.4% (19-47)
|28.6% (4-14)
