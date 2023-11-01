When you're cheering on Marist during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Red Foxes' women's team's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Marist Red Foxes jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Marist team leaders

Want to buy Zaria Demember-Shazer's jersey? Or another Marist player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Zaria Demember-Shazer 6 16.8 9.3 3.7 0.7 0.7 Julia Corsentino 6 10.0 1.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 Jackie Piddock 6 10.0 2.5 2.2 1.7 0.0 Lexie Tarul 6 7.2 3.3 1.7 0.5 0.0 Catie Cunningham 5 7.0 8.6 0.8 0.8 0.4 Ciana Croker 6 4.7 2.2 0.8 0.2 0.7 Morgan Lee 6 4.5 1.7 1.0 0.0 0.2 Kiara Fisher 2 7.5 2.5 6.5 1.0 1.0 Maeve Donnelly 3 3.7 2.3 0.3 0.3 0.7 Kate Robbins 5 1.4 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.4

Marist season stats

This season, Marist has won only two games (2-4).

The Red Foxes are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 1-2 on the road, while going 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Marist beat the No. 236-ranked (according to the RPI) Lafayette Leopards, 84-76, on November 15, which goes down as its signature victory of the season.

The Red Foxes have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Marist's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Red Foxes? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Marist games

Check out the Red Foxes in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 St. John's (NY) H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Drexel H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Albany A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Saint Peter's A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Canisius H 11:00 AM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Marist this season.

Check out the Red Foxes this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.