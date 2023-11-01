The Marist Red Foxes (2-6) will be on the road against the the Albany Great Danes on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to catch the Marist Red Foxes in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Marist games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Marist's next matchup information

Opponent: Albany Great Danes

Albany Great Danes Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: SEFCU Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Marist's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Marist players

Shop for Marist gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Zaria Demember-Shazer 8 16.1 8.5 3.4 0.8 1.0 36.4% (44-121) 0.0% (0-5) Jackie Piddock 8 8.8 2.4 2.1 1.3 0.0 39.7% (23-58) 37.0% (10-27) Julia Corsentino 8 8.1 1.5 0.8 0.9 0.0 35.7% (20-56) 37.5% (9-24) Lexie Tarul 8 6.4 3.1 1.4 0.6 0.0 37.5% (18-48) 31.4% (11-35) Catie Cunningham 7 6.0 7.0 1.0 0.9 0.3 35.0% (14-40) 0.0% (0-8)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.