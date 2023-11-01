The Marist Red Foxes (2-6) will be on the road against the the Albany Great Danes on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Marist games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Albany A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Peter's A 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Canisius H 11:00 AM
Thu, Dec 21 Cornell A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Iona A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Rider H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Niagara H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Mount St. Mary's A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Fairfield H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Manhattan A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Quinnipiac H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Siena H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Fairfield A 11:00 AM
Sat, Feb 10 Iona H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Canisius A 6:00 PM

Marist's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Albany Great Danes
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: SEFCU Arena

Top Marist players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Zaria Demember-Shazer 8 16.1 8.5 3.4 0.8 1.0 36.4% (44-121) 0.0% (0-5)
Jackie Piddock 8 8.8 2.4 2.1 1.3 0.0 39.7% (23-58) 37.0% (10-27)
Julia Corsentino 8 8.1 1.5 0.8 0.9 0.0 35.7% (20-56) 37.5% (9-24)
Lexie Tarul 8 6.4 3.1 1.4 0.6 0.0 37.5% (18-48) 31.4% (11-35)
Catie Cunningham 7 6.0 7.0 1.0 0.9 0.3 35.0% (14-40) 0.0% (0-8)

