Where to Get Micah McFadden Giants Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Micah McFadden and the New York Giants! Show off our team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.
Head to Fanatics to get all your Micah McFadden and Giants jerseys and other gear!
Micah McFadden 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|57
|9.0
|0.5
|1
|2
Watch the Giants in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
McFadden Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|0.0
|4.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|1
|1
|Week 7
|Commanders
|0.5
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|0.0
|3.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Micah McFadden's Next Game
- Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Commanders -9.5
- Over/Under: 37 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.