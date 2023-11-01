Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Micah McFadden and the New York Giants! Show off our team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

Head to Fanatics to get all your Micah McFadden and Giants jerseys and other gear!

Micah McFadden 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 57 9.0 0.5 1 2

Watch the Giants in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

McFadden Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 0.0 4.0 10 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 6 @Bills 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 7 Commanders 0.5 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Jets 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 0.0 3.0 6 0 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 6 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Micah McFadden's Next Game

Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Commanders -9.5

Commanders -9.5 Over/Under: 37 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes