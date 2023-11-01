Mikal Bridges and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing off versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bridges, in his last action, had 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 133-121 win over the Hornets.

Below we will break down Bridges' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-120)

Over 23.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-110)

Over 4.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the NBA last season, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game last season, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.6 assists last year, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the NBA last season, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 38 27 3 7 3 0 2 2/15/2023 36 45 8 5 4 2 2 1/6/2023 39 15 4 7 1 0 2 11/14/2022 39 15 5 2 1 1 1

