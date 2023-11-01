The New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson included, face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Robinson, in his most recent game (October 31 win against the Cavaliers), posted eight points and seven rebounds.

In this article, we break down Robinson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-135)

Over 6.5 (-135) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-108)

Looking to bet on one or more of Robinson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.

On the boards, the Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds per game last year, second in the league in that category.

The Cavaliers were the best squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 23.0.

In terms of three-point defense, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA last year, conceding 11.3 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 22 8 7 0 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.