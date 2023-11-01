On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center, the Miami Heat (1-3) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (1-2). It will air at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Heat matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES

BSSUN and YES Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-6.5) 224.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game last season (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They had a -26 scoring differential.

The Nets had a +70 scoring differential last season, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in the league) and giving up 112.5 (eighth in the NBA).

These teams averaged a combined 222.9 points per game last season, 1.6 fewer points than the over/under for this matchup.

These two teams gave up a combined 222.3 points per game last year, 2.2 fewer points than the total for this contest.

Miami covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Brooklyn compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +12500 +5000 - Heat +3300 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.