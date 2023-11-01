On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Miami Heat (1-0) play the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and YES.

Nets vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, YES

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges' numbers last season were 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie posted 17.7 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Dennis Smith Jr.'s stats last season were 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field.

Ben Simmons' numbers last season were 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 56.6% from the floor.

Heat Players to Watch

Per game, Bam Adebayo provided points, 9.2 boards and 3.2 assists last season. He also averaged 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Jimmy Butler posted 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists. He also delivered 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Tyler Herro collected 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He drained 43.9% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game (seventh in NBA).

Caleb Martin's numbers last season were 9.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Kyle Lowry recorded 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists. He sank 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Nets vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Heat Nets 109.5 Points Avg. 113.4 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 46.0% Field Goal % 48.7% 34.4% Three Point % 37.8%

