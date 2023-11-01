Nets vs. Heat November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Miami Heat (1-0) play the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and YES.
Nets vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges' numbers last season were 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.
- Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Spencer Dinwiddie posted 17.7 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
- Dennis Smith Jr.'s stats last season were 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field.
- Ben Simmons' numbers last season were 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 56.6% from the floor.
Heat Players to Watch
- Per game, Bam Adebayo provided points, 9.2 boards and 3.2 assists last season. He also averaged 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Per game, Jimmy Butler posted 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists. He also delivered 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocks.
- Tyler Herro collected 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He drained 43.9% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game (seventh in NBA).
- Caleb Martin's numbers last season were 9.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.
- Kyle Lowry recorded 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists. He sank 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
Nets vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Heat
|Nets
|109.5
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|109.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|46.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
