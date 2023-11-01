The Miami Heat (1-3) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and YES. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Nets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -6.5 224.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents combined to score more than 224.5 points in 42 of 82 games last season.

Last season, Nets games resulted in an average scoring total of 225.9, which is 1.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Nets went 43-39-0 ATS last year.

Brooklyn was underdogs 38 times last season and won 14, or 36.8%, of those games.

The Nets entered 11 games last season as an underdog by +195 or more and were 4-7 in those contests.

Brooklyn has a 33.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets performed better against the spread away (23-18-0) than at home (20-21-0) last season.

Looking at the over/under, Brooklyn's games went over less often at home (18 of 41, 43.9%) than on the road (19 of 41, 46.3%) last year.

The Nets put up just 3.6 more points per game last year (113.4) than the Heat allowed (109.8).

Brooklyn went 36-15 versus the spread and 36-15 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points last season.

Nets vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Nets Heat 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 36-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-15 36-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-32 30-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-20

