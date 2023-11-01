Nets vs. Heat Injury Report Today - November 1
The Brooklyn Nets (1-2) are dealing with four players on the injury report as they prepare for their Wednesday, November 1 game against the Miami Heat (1-3) at Kaseya Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|12
|5
|3
|Dariq Whitehead
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|Nicolas Claxton
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|7
|7
|4
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|11
|1.7
|4.7
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Haywood Highsmith: Out (Knee), Caleb Martin: Out (Knee), Bam Adebayo: Out (Hip)
Nets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and YES
