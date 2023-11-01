The Miami Heat (1-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets shot 48.7% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 48.2% the Heat's opponents shot last season.

Brooklyn went 33-9 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat ranked 20th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Nets ranked 29th.

The Nets put up just 3.6 more points per game last year (113.4) than the Heat gave up (109.8).

When it scored more than 109.8 points last season, Brooklyn went 36-15.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets scored 113 points per game last season, 0.7 fewer points than they averaged away (113.7).

The Nets allowed fewer points at home (110 per game) than on the road (115) last season.

The Nets knocked down more 3-pointers at home (13.1 per game) than away (12.5) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (37.4%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Injuries