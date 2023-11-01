How to Watch the Nets vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (1-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nets.
Nets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Nets vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Nets Injury Report
|Heat vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Nets Prediction
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets shot 48.7% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 48.2% the Heat's opponents shot last season.
- Brooklyn went 33-9 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat ranked 20th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Nets ranked 29th.
- The Nets put up just 3.6 more points per game last year (113.4) than the Heat gave up (109.8).
- When it scored more than 109.8 points last season, Brooklyn went 36-15.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Nets scored 113 points per game last season, 0.7 fewer points than they averaged away (113.7).
- The Nets allowed fewer points at home (110 per game) than on the road (115) last season.
- The Nets knocked down more 3-pointers at home (13.1 per game) than away (12.5) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (37.4%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Johnson
|Out
|Calf
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Questionable
|Hip
|Nicolas Claxton
|Out
|Ankle
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Questionable
|Ankle
