The next time that the New York Knicks (12-8) and Jalen Brunson (24.9 points per game) take the court in the 2023-24 campaign, they will be squaring off against the Boston Celtics on the road on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

Upcoming New York games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Celtics A 7:30 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Raptors H 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Jazz A 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Suns A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Clippers A 10:30 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Lakers A 10:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Nets A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Bucks H 12:30 PM
Mon, Dec 25 Bucks H 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Thunder A 8:00 PM

New York's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Boston Celtics
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: TD Garden
  • Broadcast: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, MSG
  • Favorite: Boston -7.5
  • Total: 220.5 points

Top New York players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jalen Brunson 20 24.9 3.7 5.6 1.0 0.1 46.6% (179-384) 45.7% (63-138)
Julius Randle 20 21.5 10.0 5.5 0.7 0.2 43.0% (150-349) 29.2% (33-113)
Immanuel Quickley 20 15.0 3.0 2.9 0.5 0.1 42.8% (101-236) 36.4% (40-110)
RJ Barrett 15 18.9 3.9 2.6 0.5 0.2 41.9% (95-227) 38.2% (29-76)
Donte DiVincenzo 20 9.1 2.8 1.7 0.9 0.3 42.5% (62-146) 42.7% (44-103)

