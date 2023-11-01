Buy Tickets for New York Rangers NHL Games
On Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, Artemi Panarin (16 goals) and the New York Rangers (18-5-1) continue their 2023-24 season in a matchup versus the Washington Capitals on the road.
If you're looking to go to see the New York Rangers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming New York games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Capitals
|A
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sun, Dec 10
|Kings
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 12
|Maple Leafs
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 15
|Ducks
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 16
|Bruins
|A
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 19
|Maple Leafs
|A
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 22
|Oilers
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Sabres
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 27
|Capitals
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 29
|Panthers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!
New York's next matchup information
- Opponent: Washington Capitals
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Capital One Arena
- Broadcast: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for New York's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top New York players
Shop for New York gear at Fanatics!
- Panarin: 16 goals and 20 assists
- Vincent Trocheck: six goals and 17 assists
- Chris Kreider: 14 goals and eight assists
- Jonathan Quick: 7-0-1 record, .918 save percentage, 20 goals given up
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.