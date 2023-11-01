On Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, Artemi Panarin (16 goals) and the New York Rangers (18-5-1) continue their 2023-24 season in a matchup versus the Washington Capitals on the road.

If you're looking to go to see the New York Rangers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming New York games

Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!

New York's next matchup information

Opponent: Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Broadcast: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for New York's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top New York players

Shop for New York gear at Fanatics!

Panarin: 16 goals and 20 assists

Vincent Trocheck: six goals and 17 assists

Chris Kreider: 14 goals and eight assists

Jonathan Quick: 7-0-1 record, .918 save percentage, 20 goals given up

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.