On Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, Artemi Panarin (16 goals) and the New York Rangers (18-5-1) continue their 2023-24 season in a matchup versus the Washington Capitals on the road.

If you're looking to go to see the New York Rangers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming New York games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Capitals A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 10 Kings H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Maple Leafs H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Ducks H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Bruins A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Maple Leafs A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Oilers H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Sabres H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 27 Capitals H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Panthers A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!

New York's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Washington Capitals
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Capital One Arena
  • Broadcast: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for New York's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top New York players

Shop for New York gear at Fanatics!

  • Panarin: 16 goals and 20 assists
  • Vincent Trocheck: six goals and 17 assists
  • Chris Kreider: 14 goals and eight assists
  • Jonathan Quick: 7-0-1 record, .918 save percentage, 20 goals given up

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.