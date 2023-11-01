In a Wednesday NHL schedule that features a lot of competitive matchups, the Arizona Coyotes versus the Anaheim Ducks is a game to watch.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of today's NHL action.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1 TNT,Max,MSG-B (Watch this game on Fubo)
Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames 8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1 ESPN+,BSSWX (Watch this game on Fubo)
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche 9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1 TNT,Max,ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1 ESPN+,BSW,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)

