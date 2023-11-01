If you're a huge fan of Niagara, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Purple Eagles apparel. For additional info, keep scrolling.

Niagara team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ahmad Henderson II 4 16.0 2.5 2.3 1.0 0.0 Braxton Bayless 4 10.5 2.0 2.5 0.8 0.3 Yaw Obeng-Mensah 4 9.8 4.5 2.0 0.5 0.3 Luke Bumbalough 4 8.5 2.5 2.0 0.3 0.0 Kwane Marble II 4 7.8 4.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 Harlan Obioha 4 5.8 7.0 1.3 0.3 0.5 Quandre Bullock 4 3.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 Lance Erving 3 4.3 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 Aime Rutayisire 3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 Malik Edwards 1 4.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.0

Niagara season stats

Niagara has just one win (1-3) this season.

This year, the Purple Eagles have a winless 0-1 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road.

Of Niagara's 26 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Niagara games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Saint Peter's H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Quinnipiac H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Saint Bonaventure H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Buffalo State H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 NJIT H 1:00 PM

