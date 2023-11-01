Buy Tickets for Niagara Purple Eagles Basketball Games
The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-6) will be at home against the Buffalo State Bengals on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
Upcoming Niagara games
Niagara's next matchup information
- Opponent: Buffalo State Bengals
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Gallagher Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Niagara players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ahmad Henderson II
|7
|14.9
|2.6
|1.9
|1.1
|0.0
|40.6% (39-96)
|36.8% (14-38)
|Yaw Obeng-Mensah
|7
|10.6
|4.4
|1.7
|0.4
|0.1
|43.4% (23-53)
|50.0% (2-4)
|Braxton Bayless
|7
|9.1
|1.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.1
|49.0% (25-51)
|25.0% (1-4)
|Luke Bumbalough
|7
|7.1
|2.0
|2.1
|0.3
|0.0
|36.5% (19-52)
|32.3% (10-31)
|Kwane Marble II
|7
|6.9
|3.4
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|50.0% (15-30)
|50.0% (5-10)
