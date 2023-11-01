Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Niagara game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Purple Eagles with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Niagara Purple Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Niagara team leaders

Want to buy Chardonnay Hartley's jersey? Or another Niagara player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Chardonnay Hartley 7 11.4 1.7 4.6 2.9 0.0 Destiny Strother 7 11.0 2.9 0.6 1.0 0.1 Amelia Strong 7 8.0 4.7 0.6 1.3 1.0 Aaliyah Parker 3 14.7 5.0 2.7 2.7 0.7 Lore Porter 6 5.7 1.3 0.2 1.0 0.0 Saige Glover 7 4.9 4.4 0.4 0.9 0.1 Alyssa Rossignol 7 4.4 4.0 0.4 1.3 0.0 Kylie Buckley 7 4.3 3.1 0.1 0.6 0.4 Shelby Fiddler 7 4.1 0.9 1.6 0.6 0.0 Ary Hicks 4 6.5 2.5 2.3 1.3 0.0

Niagara season stats

Niagara has just two wins (2-5) this season.

The Purple Eagles have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on November 8, Niagara picked up its best win of the season, which was a 75-51 home victory.

The Purple Eagles have played two games this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

Of Niagara's 23 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Purple Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Niagara games

Check out the Purple Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Radford H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Cleveland State A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Iona A 1:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Saint Peter's A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 West Virginia A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Niagara this season.

Check out the Purple Eagles this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.