The Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) will be on the road against the the Iona Gaels on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign rolls on.

Upcoming Niagara games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Iona A 1:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Saint Peter's A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 West Virginia A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Fairfield H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 6 Mount St. Mary's H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Siena A 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 Marist A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Manhattan H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Quinnipiac H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Rider A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Mount St. Mary's A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Canisius A 6:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Saint Peter's H 6:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Manhattan A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Siena H 6:00 PM

Niagara's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Iona Gaels
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hynes Athletic Center

Top Niagara players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Destiny Strother 9 11.0 2.8 0.4 1.3 0.1 38.5% (35-91) 34.4% (21-61)
Chardonnay Hartley 9 11.0 1.8 4.1 2.6 0.1 24.2% (24-99) 21.4% (6-28)
Amelia Strong 9 9.0 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.9 43.8% (32-73) -
Aaliyah Parker 4 12.5 4.5 2.3 2.5 0.8 40.0% (20-50) 33.3% (1-3)
Saige Glover 9 5.0 4.1 0.6 0.8 0.3 48.8% (20-41) -

