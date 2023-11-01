The Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) will be on the road against the the Iona Gaels on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign rolls on.

Upcoming Niagara games

Niagara's next matchup information

Opponent: Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Hynes Athletic Center

Top Niagara players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Destiny Strother 9 11.0 2.8 0.4 1.3 0.1 38.5% (35-91) 34.4% (21-61) Chardonnay Hartley 9 11.0 1.8 4.1 2.6 0.1 24.2% (24-99) 21.4% (6-28) Amelia Strong 9 9.0 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.9 43.8% (32-73) - Aaliyah Parker 4 12.5 4.5 2.3 2.5 0.8 40.0% (20-50) 33.3% (1-3) Saige Glover 9 5.0 4.1 0.6 0.8 0.3 48.8% (20-41) -

