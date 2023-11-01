Quentin Grimes could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last time out, which was on October 31, Grimes posted five points and two steals in a 109-91 win against the Cavaliers.

Below, we look at Grimes' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-105)

Over 8.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were No. 1 in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 106.9 points per game.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per game last season, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.

The Cavaliers allowed 23 assists per contest last year (best in the league).

Allowing 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 22 5 1 1 1 0 2

