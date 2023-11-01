Where to Get Quincy Williams Jets Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're a big fan of Quincy Williams and the New York Jets, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For additional info, keep scrolling.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Quincy Williams and Jets jerseys and other gear!
Quincy Williams 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|81
|10.0
|2.0
|0
|6
Watch the Jets in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Williams Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Patriots
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|0.0
|2.0
|13
|0
|2
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|2.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|0.0
|1.0
|12
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Giants
|0.0
|2.0
|11
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Quincy Williams' Next Game
- Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Bills -7
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.