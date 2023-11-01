If you're a big fan of Quincy Williams and the New York Jets, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For additional info, keep scrolling.

Quincy Williams 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 81 10.0 2.0 0 6

Williams Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0.0 1.0 10 0 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 3 Patriots 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0.0 2.0 13 0 2 Week 5 @Broncos 2.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 0.0 1.0 12 0 1 Week 8 @Giants 0.0 2.0 11 0 1 Week 9 Chargers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 1.0 7 0 0

Quincy Williams' Next Game

Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Favorite: Bills -7

Over/Under: 39.5 points

