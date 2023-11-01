RJ Barrett will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last time out, which was on October 31, Barrett posted 16 points in a 109-91 win versus the Cavaliers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-154)

Over 3.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Over 2.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-149)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per game last year, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 23 per contest.

The Cavaliers allowed 11.3 made 3-pointers per game last year, second in the NBA in that category.

RJ Barrett vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 25 16 3 0 3 0 0

