The Brooklyn Nets, with Royce O'Neale, face off versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on October 30, O'Neale posted eight points and two blocks in a 133-121 win against the Hornets.

In this article, we break down O'Neale's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-110)

Over 8.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat gave up 109.8 points per contest last season, second in the league.

The Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds on average last season, sixth in the league.

The Heat conceded 25.6 assists per game last year (14th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Heat allowed 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, 28th in the league.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 27 8 3 2 2 2 1 2/15/2023 25 8 3 4 2 0 0 1/8/2023 35 8 6 6 1 2 1

