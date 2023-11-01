The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) will be at home against the Siena Saints on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Saint Bonaventure games

Saint Bonaventure's next matchup information

Opponent: Siena Saints

Siena Saints Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Reilly Center

Reilly Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Saint Bonaventure players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mika Adams-Woods 8 15.1 3.4 4.6 0.5 0.4 57.0% (45-79) 45.5% (15-33) Chad Venning 8 13.1 4.0 0.5 0.3 1.8 57.0% (45-79) 0.0% (0-2) Daryl Banks III 8 9.8 2.5 2.5 0.8 0.4 33.3% (23-69) 31.6% (12-38) Charles Pride 6 12.8 6.8 1.8 1.7 0.2 43.3% (26-60) 42.4% (14-33) Moses Flowers 7 8.6 2.0 1.6 0.7 0.0 40.4% (19-47) 44.8% (13-29)

