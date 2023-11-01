The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) will be at home against the Siena Saints on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Saint Bonaventure games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Siena H 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Florida Atlantic N 4:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Binghamton H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Akron N 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 VCU A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Richmond A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Fordham H 2:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Rhode Island H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 George Mason A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Duquesne A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 8:30 PM
Tue, Jan 30 VCU H 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Dayton A 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 UMass H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Duquesne H 2:00 PM

Saint Bonaventure's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Siena Saints
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reilly Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Saint Bonaventure players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mika Adams-Woods 8 15.1 3.4 4.6 0.5 0.4 57.0% (45-79) 45.5% (15-33)
Chad Venning 8 13.1 4.0 0.5 0.3 1.8 57.0% (45-79) 0.0% (0-2)
Daryl Banks III 8 9.8 2.5 2.5 0.8 0.4 33.3% (23-69) 31.6% (12-38)
Charles Pride 6 12.8 6.8 1.8 1.7 0.2 43.3% (26-60) 42.4% (14-33)
Moses Flowers 7 8.6 2.0 1.6 0.7 0.0 40.4% (19-47) 44.8% (13-29)

