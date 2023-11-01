If you're a huge fan of Saint Bonaventure women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Bonnies apparel. For more details, continue scrolling.

Saint Bonaventure team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dani Haskell 5 16.8 3.8 0.8 1.2 0.0 Isabellah Middleton 6 10.8 5.0 0.8 0.3 0.3 Tianna Johnson 5 8.8 4.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 Maddie Dziezgowski 6 6.2 3.0 1.0 0.7 0.2 Claire Cody 6 5.5 4.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 Payton Fields 6 4.8 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.2 Taylor Napper 6 4.7 2.7 1.0 0.5 0.3 Nadechka Laccen 2 13.5 8.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 Kirah Dandridge 6 3.2 4.0 1.3 0.7 0.2 Tamar voor de Poort 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Saint Bonaventure season stats

Saint Bonaventure has just two wins (2-4) this season.

The Bonnies have one home win this year (1-1) and are 1-3 on the road.

Saint Bonaventure's best victory this season came against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 312) in the RPI. Saint Bonaventure took home the 55-51 win on the road on November 25.

This year, the Bonnies haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games left on Saint Bonaventure's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Saint Bonaventure games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Canisius H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 West Virginia A 12:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Cornell A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Youngstown State H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Colgate A 1:00 PM

