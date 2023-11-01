Buy Tickets for Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Women's Basketball Games
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies women (2-7) will next be in action at home against the Youngstown State Penguins, on Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Saint Bonaventure games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Saint Bonaventure's next matchup information
- Opponent: Youngstown State Penguins
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Reilly Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Saint Bonaventure's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Saint Bonaventure players
Shop for Saint Bonaventure gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dani Haskell
|8
|13.3
|3.4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|35.2% (31-88)
|28.1% (18-64)
|Isabellah Middleton
|9
|11.0
|5.3
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
|43.0% (43-100)
|33.3% (5-15)
|Nadechka Laccen
|5
|13.0
|6.6
|0.8
|2.2
|0.0
|53.5% (23-43)
|40.0% (2-5)
|Tianna Johnson
|8
|7.9
|3.6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|41.5% (22-53)
|11.1% (1-9)
|Claire Cody
|9
|5.2
|3.7
|0.9
|0.6
|0.0
|41.5% (17-41)
|32.3% (10-31)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.