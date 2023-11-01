The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies women (2-7) will next be in action at home against the Youngstown State Penguins, on Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Saint Bonaventure games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Youngstown State H 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Colgate A 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Loyola Chicago H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Fordham A 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 6 Rhode Island A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 La Salle H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 George Washington H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Duquesne A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Loyola Chicago A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Dayton A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Davidson H 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 George Washington A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 VCU A 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Duquesne H 7:00 PM

Saint Bonaventure's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Youngstown State Penguins
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reilly Center

Top Saint Bonaventure players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dani Haskell 8 13.3 3.4 1.4 1.0 0.0 35.2% (31-88) 28.1% (18-64)
Isabellah Middleton 9 11.0 5.3 1.2 0.6 0.2 43.0% (43-100) 33.3% (5-15)
Nadechka Laccen 5 13.0 6.6 0.8 2.2 0.0 53.5% (23-43) 40.0% (2-5)
Tianna Johnson 8 7.9 3.6 1.8 0.8 0.0 41.5% (22-53) 11.1% (1-9)
Claire Cody 9 5.2 3.7 0.9 0.6 0.0 41.5% (17-41) 32.3% (10-31)

